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Hondurasgate: the mega-scandal US media won't cover

A convicted narco-trafficker is the linchpin of a Trump plan to crush the Latin American left.
The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
May 14, 2026

Edited and written by Oscar Leon with Max Blumenthal

Shocking leaks have exposed US meddling in Latin America, primarily through the former Honduran president and convicted drug trafficker Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was brazenly pardoned by Donald J. Trump.

The leaks help us understand why Trump freed Hernandez, as he was the linchpin for a covert media operation designed to smear left-wing governments in Colombia, Brazil and Mexico.

Leaked audio also reveals a central Israeli role in the operation, which authorizes brute repression and elimination of political rivals, along with blind obedience to Trump.

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