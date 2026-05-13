The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed goes to the scene of the Israeli bombing of one of Iran’s most advanced hospitals, Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital, which was bombed and mostly destroyed on March 1, 2026.
Wyatt learns that Israel caused $10 million in damage, destroying 20,000 embryos being stored in the hospital’s IVF clinic, while injuring patients as it simultaneously attacked a civilian TV broadcaster across the street.
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The Grayzone visits Tehran hospital bombed by Israel
May 13, 2026
The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed goes to the scene of the Israeli bombing of one of Iran’s most advanced hospitals, Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital, which was bombed and mostly destroyed on March 1, 2026.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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