The Grayzone visits Tehran hospital bombed by Israel

The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed goes to the scene of the Israeli bombing of one of Iran’s most advanced hospitals, Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital, which was bombed and mostly destroyed on March 1, 2026.



Wyatt learns that Israel caused $10 million in damage, destroying 20,000 embryos being stored in the hospital’s IVF clinic, while injuring patients as it simultaneously attacked a civilian TV broadcaster across the street.



Support The Grayzone’s reporting here: https://thegrayzone.com/support/



Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com