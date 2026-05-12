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Max Blumenthal: Trump loses Iran, wins insider profits

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The Grayzone
May 12, 2026

On CGTN, Max says Trump has boxed himself into a war Israel helped shape, while Iran holds the leverage, U.S. bases are damaged, and administration insiders profit as average Americans pay the cost.

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