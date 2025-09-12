In the interview on Redacted, Max Blumenthal details how Israeli-linked organizations orchestrate influencer junkets to generate positive coverage, particularly as military actions escalate. He explains how these PR efforts replace organic support with paid advocacy, linking them to broader campaigns of narrative control and suppression of Palestine activism in the U.S.
Max Blumenthal: Manufacturing Messaging—Influencers, Israel, and the Information Game
Sep 12, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes