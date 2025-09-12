The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
45

Max Blumenthal: Manufacturing Messaging—Influencers, Israel, and the Information Game

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Sep 12, 2025
2
45
Share
Transcript

In the interview on Redacted, Max Blumenthal details how Israeli-linked organizations orchestrate influencer junkets to generate positive coverage, particularly as military actions escalate. He explains how these PR efforts replace organic support with paid advocacy, linking them to broader campaigns of narrative control and suppression of Palestine activism in the U.S.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture