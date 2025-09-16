Blumenthal analyzes the weaponization of Kirk’s murder to stifle dissent and criminalize anti-Israel actions, exposing the pressure exerted by Zionist lobbies and U.S. elites. He highlights the erosion of civil liberties, corporate media capitulation, and a shift toward McCarthy-style repression—all shaped by foundation money and a strategy of tension designed to fracture and surveil American society.
Max Blumenthal: Kirk’s Killing and the Politics of Repression
Sep 16, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes