Max Blumenthal: Kirk’s Killing and the Politics of Repression

Sep 16, 2025
Blumenthal analyzes the weaponization of Kirk’s murder to stifle dissent and criminalize anti-Israel actions, exposing the pressure exerted by Zionist lobbies and U.S. elites. He highlights the erosion of civil liberties, corporate media capitulation, and a shift toward McCarthy-style repression—all shaped by foundation money and a strategy of tension designed to fracture and surveil American society.

