Max Blumenthal: Eyewitness to the IDF's massacre of journalists

Sep 04, 2025
Max Blumenthal covers Israel's plans to re-occupy Gaza City and drive its population south, the diabolical role of Tony Blair in the plot, and his interview with a Gaza physician who bore witness to one of the most heinous attacks on journalists in recent history. Max also discusses the legacy of Abu Obeida, the spokesman of the armed wing of Hamas who Israel claims to have assassinated.

