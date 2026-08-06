Max Blumenthal explains Ceuta hybrid attack, Trump's latest Iran war fail

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal joins Kei Pritsker to discuss the state coordinated migrant infiltration of Spanish-controlled Ceuta in North Africa, and addresses the debate over Israeli and US responsibility for a clear attempt to destabilize the government of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez.



Blumenthal then discusses Trump's retreat from a threat to unleash the most severe attack on Iran yet, and brings on international affairs analyst Hekmat Aboukhater to discuss his new article for Responsible Statecraft about the rapid depletion of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.