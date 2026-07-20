Max and Galloway on Big Brother's illegal searches and seizures

You'll have had your constitutional rights! Arriving back in the US from the funeral in Tehran of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Grayzone's Max Blumenthal tells George Galloway what it was like having his phones unlawfully seized, and what he’s doing to fight back.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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