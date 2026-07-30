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Max Blumenthal breaks down Netanyahu's most desperate DC visit yet

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The Grayzone

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal joins Kei Pritsker to reveal how Israel is activating its proxies inside the Pentagon and the media to keep President Donald Trump invested in a failing war on Iran, where the US is running out of stand-off munitions and interceptor stocks, and explains why Netanyahu has returned to Washington DC for a record eight meeting with Trump.

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