Max Blumenthal breaks down Netanyahu's most desperate DC visit yet

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal joins Kei Pritsker to reveal how Israel is activating its proxies inside the Pentagon and the media to keep President Donald Trump invested in a failing war on Iran, where the US is running out of stand-off munitions and interceptor stocks, and explains why Netanyahu has returned to Washington DC for a record eight meeting with Trump.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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