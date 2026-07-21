Max Blumenthal schools Piers Morgan on journalistic objectivity and Iran

Piers Morgan invited Max Blumenthal on to discuss his Iran reporting and the illegal seizure of his devices by the US govt, but spent much of his time questioning Blumenthal's "impartiality."



"I'm absolutely not impartial," Blumenthal explained. "I am not objective, and the concept of objectivity, as we understand it, is set out by the corporate media according to the parameters devised for them by their militant Zionist ruling class owners, who literally own the networks that you appear on."



Blumenthal then illustrated how Morgan manufactured consent for the US-Israeli war on Iran by promoting inflated death tolls and a false narrative of the Israeli and US-sponsored regime change riots that rocked Iran in January.

Watch Max’s full exchange with Morgan here.