The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

How Iran's elite Lego team reverse engineered US propaganda

Meet the animator who triggered Laura Loomer's most unhinged meltdown yet.
The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jul 18, 2026

In Tehran, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal meets the director of Explosive Media, the elite team of animators, researchers and filmmakers who decisively won the propaganda war over the US and Israel with a series of viral Lego videos mocking Trump and his henchmen, while stirring sympathy for the civilian victims of the US-Israeli assault on their country.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture