In Tehran, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal meets the director of Explosive Media, the elite team of animators, researchers and filmmakers who decisively won the propaganda war over the US and Israel with a series of viral Lego videos mocking Trump and his henchmen, while stirring sympathy for the civilian victims of the US-Israeli assault on their country.
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How Iran's elite Lego team reverse engineered US propaganda
Meet the animator who triggered Laura Loomer's most unhinged meltdown yet.
Jul 18, 2026
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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