The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal visits a neighborhood in Eastern Tehran, Iran bombarded with 8 missiles launched by the US-Israeli coalition on March 9, 2026. There, he met local residents who witnessed what they described as a major atrocity in which dozens of civilians were killed, and many wounded, while scores of families were left homeless.
Above the door of an apartment building which was completely destroyed by the bombing, a local painted the phrase, "Proof of American crimes."
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
The Grayzone exposes U.S. massacre in Eastern Tehran
All across Iran, there is evidence of Minab-style massacres in which the US and Israel wantonly slaughtered civilians
Jul 17, 2026
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal visits a neighborhood in Eastern Tehran, Iran bombarded with 8 missiles launched by the US-Israeli coalition on March 9, 2026. There, he met local residents who witnessed what they described as a major atrocity in which dozens of civilians were killed, and many wounded, while scores of families were left homeless.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes