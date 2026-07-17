The Grayzone

The Grayzone

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The Grayzone exposes U.S. massacre in Eastern Tehran

All across Iran, there is evidence of Minab-style massacres in which the US and Israel wantonly slaughtered civilians
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The Grayzone
Jul 17, 2026

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal visits a neighborhood in Eastern Tehran, Iran bombarded with 8 missiles launched by the US-Israeli coalition on March 9, 2026. There, he met local residents who witnessed what they described as a major atrocity in which dozens of civilians were killed, and many wounded, while scores of families were left homeless.

Above the door of an apartment building which was completely destroyed by the bombing, a local painted the phrase, "Proof of American crimes."

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