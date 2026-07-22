Max Blumenthal Targeted by CBP in Apparent Press Crackdown

The U.S. government seizing Max Blumenthal’s devices after his Iran trip is a naked attempt to intimidate journalists and chill dissent. He entered on the same kind of press visa mainstream outlets use, yet CBP singled him out, interrogated him, and took his phones to punish reporting that challenges empire, Israel’s agenda, and the Trump-aligned censorship machine. This is not “security.” It’s viewpoint discrimination dressed up as border procedure.