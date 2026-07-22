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Max Blumenthal reports back from Iran at DC's Busboys and Poets

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The Grayzone

On July 21, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal discussed his reporting from Iran and presented his analysis of the current phase of US war on the country before a packed house at Washington DC's Busboys and Poets. Blumenthal then took questions from the crowd, including many Iranian Americans opposed to the lethal assault on the country of their birth.

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