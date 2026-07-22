Max Blumenthal reports back from Iran at DC's Busboys and Poets

On July 21, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal discussed his reporting from Iran and presented his analysis of the current phase of US war on the country before a packed house at Washington DC's Busboys and Poets. Blumenthal then took questions from the crowd, including many Iranian Americans opposed to the lethal assault on the country of their birth.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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