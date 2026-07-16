The Grayzone

The Grayzone

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'Strategic entrapment': Dennis Kucinich on disastrous US-Israeli military merger

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The Grayzone
Jul 16, 2026

Former US Rep. Dennis Kucinich joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to discuss Section 219, a measure insidiously inserted into the NDAA bill which will effectively merge the US and Israeli militaries across areas including AI, cyberwarfare, biotech, missile defense, and defense industrial production.

Kucinch explains why the bill will shatter what's left of American sovereignty and congressional oversight, contaminating the US military with Israeli spy technology, encouraging new levels of domestic repression while essentially forbidding any disentanglement from the strategically calamitous special relationship with Israel.

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