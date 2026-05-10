Britain’s Anti-Palestine Stitch-Up

Max describes how Britain is using the Palestine Action case, a stabbing, and manufactured panic to crush dissent, shield Israel, and strip away basic rights in the name of “security”.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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