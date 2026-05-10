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Britain’s Anti-Palestine Stitch-Up

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The Grayzone
May 10, 2026

Max describes how Britain is using the Palestine Action case, a stabbing, and manufactured panic to crush dissent, shield Israel, and strip away basic rights in the name of “security”.

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