Leila Mechoui: "Unacceptable Opinions" in Ottawa, Truckers vs. Mandates

Leila Mechoui describes her firsthand experiences at the Ottawa #TruckersForFreedom2020 protest, the blatant lies of the mainstream media and the apparent confusion on the "left" over what class solidarity actually means.

Rokfin stream: https://rokfin.com/stream/14121/Unacceptable-opinions-in-Ottawa-truckers-vs-mandates-wLeila-Mechoui

Leila Mechoui:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/red-star-radio

https://www.patreon.com/red_star_radio

https://twitter.com/Red_Star_Radio

https://twitter.com/leilamechoui

Max Blumenthal:

https://thegrayzone.com/

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal