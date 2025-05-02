Lebanese nun fights to save Alawites massacred in the 'new' Syria

Max Blumenthal speaks to Mother Superior Agnes Mariam De La Croix, a Lebanese Christian nun, as she organizes a second convoy of aid and food to the Alawite community which has been massacred by jihadist allies of the new Syrian government run by "interim president" Ahmad Al-Sharaa. Speaking from Kurdish-held territory in Syria, Mother Agnes details a human rights catastrophe that has been largely ignored by Western media, from the oppression and killing of the country's minorities to the growing plague of kidnappings of young Alawite women, and condemns the cruelty of continued US sanctions on Damascus.