Shadowy Gaza aid outfit hiring US mercs with Mossad money?

Jun 01, 2025
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate delve into the mysterious background of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is now forcing starving Gaza residents into dystopian camps guarded by American mercenaries to receive aid, and is funded by Israeli intelligence, according to a top Israeli lawmaker.

