Max Blumenthal: AI, Arms, and Apartheid: How Tech Fuels Israel’s Gaza Genocide

In an interview on “Palestine Talks” by TRT World, Max Blumenthal dissects Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, exposing Western complicity and the profit-driven motives behind arms and tech industries. He reveals how Europe’s belated condemnations stem from fear of refugee crises, not moral reckoning, and details Israel’s use of AI and military tactics to perpetuate atrocities. Blumenthal also examines the growing pariah status of Israel globally and the societal fractures within its borders.