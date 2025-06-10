The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal: The Five Eyes Blind Trump

Exposing MI6’s Ukraine Proxy War and Palantir’s Dark Role in Gaza and Global Surveillance
Jun 10, 2025
In this explosive interview on *Judging Freedom*, journalist Max Blumenthal dissects the West’s role in escalating global conflicts, from British-backed drone attacks sabotaging Ukraine-Russia peace talks to Israel’s AI-driven genocide in Gaza. He exposes Palantir’s deep ties to the U.S. government and its complicity in surveillance and warfare, while condemning figures like Lindsey Graham for endorsing violence against activists like Greta Thunberg. Blumenthal also reveals how Trump’s diplomacy is being undermined by neocons and intelligence agencies. A chilling analysis of power, technology, and imperialism, this conversation is a must-watch for understanding the hidden forces shaping today’s wars.

