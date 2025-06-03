The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Anya Parampil: Inside Iran’s Standoff with Israel—The Reality of Women’s Rights & War

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jun 03, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Jackson Hinkle and Anya Parampil discuss Iran’s readiness for war with Israel, women’s rights in the Islamic Republic, and the risk of an Israeli strike—based on Parampil’s firsthand insights from Iran.

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture