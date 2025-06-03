Jackson Hinkle and Anya Parampil discuss Iran’s readiness for war with Israel, women’s rights in the Islamic Republic, and the risk of an Israeli strike—based on Parampil’s firsthand insights from Iran.
Anya Parampil: Inside Iran’s Standoff with Israel—The Reality of Women’s Rights & War
Jun 03, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
