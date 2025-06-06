The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11

🔴 I think I'm a drone now - The Grayzone live

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jun 06, 2025
11
Share
Transcript

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the brazen Ukrainian drone attacks and bombings inside Russian territory ahead of negotiations, which intel agencies might have assisted the assault, and the mounting pressure on Trump to abandon diplomacy. They will also cover the privatized Gaza humanitarian scam that has become a firing range for starving civilians, as well as Trump's failing diplomacy with Iran. Max will report back from a Washington DC summit of AI and cyber-warfare kingpins, and much more.

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture