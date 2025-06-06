🔴 I think I'm a drone now - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the brazen Ukrainian drone attacks and bombings inside Russian territory ahead of negotiations, which intel agencies might have assisted the assault, and the mounting pressure on Trump to abandon diplomacy. They will also cover the privatized Gaza humanitarian scam that has become a firing range for starving civilians, as well as Trump's failing diplomacy with Iran. Max will report back from a Washington DC summit of AI and cyber-warfare kingpins, and much more.