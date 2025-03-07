On Judging Freedom with Andrew Napolitano, Max Blumenthal explains why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sabotaging the Gaza ceasefire deal in order to prevent its second phase from taking effect, and how the Trump administration is giving him cover to suspend humanitarian aid - a war crime unfolding in broad daylight. Blumenthal also covers the political meltdown after President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance dressed down a petulant and entitled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leading to a cutoff in intelligence ties and military aid to Kiev.
Judging Freedom: Netanyahu's Ceasefire Sabotage and the Erosion of Peace
Mar 07, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post