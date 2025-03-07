Judging Freedom: Netanyahu's Ceasefire Sabotage and the Erosion of Peace

On Judging Freedom with Andrew Napolitano, Max Blumenthal explains why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sabotaging the Gaza ceasefire deal in order to prevent its second phase from taking effect, and how the Trump administration is giving him cover to suspend humanitarian aid - a war crime unfolding in broad daylight. Blumenthal also covers the political meltdown after President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance dressed down a petulant and entitled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leading to a cutoff in intelligence ties and military aid to Kiev.