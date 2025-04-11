Max Blumenthal discusses the genocidal bloodlust and degeneracy of the Zionist regime leader, on the Judging Freedom podcast with Judge Napolitano
Judge Napolitano: Netanyahu Laughs at Gazans Suffering
Apr 11, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
