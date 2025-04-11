Playback speed
Judge Napolitano: Netanyahu Laughs at Gazans Suffering

Apr 11, 2025
Max Blumenthal discusses the genocidal bloodlust and degeneracy of the Zionist regime leader, on the Judging Freedom podcast with Judge Napolitano

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
Appears in episode
