The Grayzone at Icarus Fest 2025: Dissenting Voices on Empire, Gaza, and Resistance

The Grayzone and friends held a day of discussion about the Ukraine proxy war, Greater Israel and its genocide in Gaza, and US empire in the Trump era at Icarus Fest 2025 in Rutherford, NJ.

Panel 2 (the featured video above) brought together Max Blumenthal, Katie Halper, and Jeremy Loffredo to discuss the disastrous impact of Israel on the region and inside the United States with host Sabby Sabbs. Next, Judge Andrew Napolitano hosted Max Blumenthal, Aaron Maté, Christian Parenti and Anya Parampil for a wide ranging discussion of US empire in the second Trump term, from China to Venezuela, and the future of the antiwar movement in challenging its maximalist agenda.

Earlier in the day in Panel 1 (below), Glenn Diesen, Wyatt Reed and Kit Klarenberg joined host Thaddeus Russell to discuss the Ukraine proxy war, the role of the UK in guiding it, and the historical resonance of the semi-official ideology of Russophobia in the West.

Highlights include:

• Wyatt’s frontline reporting from Donbass revealing strong pro-Russian sentiment and the extensive destruction caused by Western-backed forces, challenging mainstream narratives.

• Panelists’ experiences of harsh repression, including smear campaigns, financial bans, and state harassment aimed at silencing dissent.

• Glenn Diesen’s analysis of enduring Western Russophobia as a strategic elite tool to prevent Eurasian unity and maintain maritime dominance.

• Kit Klarenberg’s account of British state repression targeting journalists and activists, illustrating authoritarian crackdowns on anti-war and pro-Palestine voices.

• Discussion of limited public awareness of imperialist projects, contrasted with emerging grassroots resistance and skepticism in Europe and pockets of the US.

• Audience questions address Nordstream sabotage, shifting Ukraine war dynamics, and prospects for diplomatic change.