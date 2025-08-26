Max Blumenthal: Genocide in Slow Motion

Max Blumenthal joins the Unfettered Speech podcast to pull back the curtain on the realities of Israeli society and the crisis unfolding in Gaza. Drawing from years of firsthand reporting—most notably in his book "Goliath: Life and Loathing in Greater Israel"—Blumenthal exposes the entrenched systems of propaganda and power that obscure both Israeli state violence and the manufactured consent for endless conflict.

Blumenthal details how his experiences living in Israel, interacting with dissenters and military officials alike, revealed a society shaped by expansionist ideology and the erasure of Palestinian life. He confronts the enduring silence of both the liberal Zionist establishment and the Arab world, dissecting how propaganda, reputational attacks, and shifting political movements in the United States work to shield Israel from accountability.

In a conversation that asks hard questions about identity, solidarity, and the future of democracy, Blumenthal not only discusses the impossibility of the two-state solution but also examines how the very definition of Jewish statehood is intrinsically tied to dispossession. The episode challenges audiences to reckon with uncomfortable truths and to question the narratives that define mainstream discussion of Israel–Palestine, American foreign policy, and the limits of dissent.