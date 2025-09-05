Max Blumenthal: Blueprint for Brutality

Max Blumenthal’s exposes the leaked ‘Gaza Riviera’ plan as a strategy for ethnic cleansing, using redevelopment to displace Palestinians and segregate Gaza into controlled zones. He details Israeli military tactics, U.S. and AIPAC’s political influence, and biometric surveillance enforcing containment. Blumenthal warns this blueprint enforces dispossession under Western backing, signaling a new Nakba unfolding in real time.