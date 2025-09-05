The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3
26

Max Blumenthal: Blueprint for Brutality

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Sep 05, 2025
3
26
Share

Max Blumenthal’s exposes the leaked ‘Gaza Riviera’ plan as a strategy for ethnic cleansing, using redevelopment to displace Palestinians and segregate Gaza into controlled zones. He details Israeli military tactics, U.S. and AIPAC’s political influence, and biometric surveillance enforcing containment. Blumenthal warns this blueprint enforces dispossession under Western backing, signaling a new Nakba unfolding in real time.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture