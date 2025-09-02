Gaza doctor recounts Israeli attack on hospital, journalists

Dr. Ahmed Alfarra, the director of pediatric and maternal medicine at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, provides The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal with an eyewitness account of one of the most horrific moments of Israel's assault on his city, when it brazenly massacred journalists working for Reuters, AP and Al Jazeera and bombed the rescue team as well.

Alfarra also details the injuries he's witnessed in children targeted by Israeli snipers, the many who turn up as casualties as his hospital after seeking aid at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, the growing spread of previously preventable diseases, and the Israeli-imposed famine sweeping Gazan society.