Investigating U.S. Aid to Ukraine: Potential Misallocations Fueling New Cold War Tensions

The Grayzone
Mar 03, 2025
Max Blumenthal examines remarks by the newly appointed FBI chief, who has called on Congress to scrutinize the distribution of U.S. aid to Ukraine. The discussion delves into concerns that these funds might be diverted into initiatives that exacerbate geopolitical tensions, drawing parallels to Cold War dynamics.

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
