Grayzone Radio 27

Operational Pause - Max Blumenthal addresses the UN Security Council

Summary:

Part 1: Max Blumenthal address the UN Security Council on the role of US military aid to Ukraine in escalating the conflict with Russia and the real motives behind Washington's support for Kiev's proxy war.

Part 2: Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate on last week's livestream, they cover the continued failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive to gain significant ground despite billions in Western armor, and the increasingly absurd justifications by neocons in Washington for pressing ahead with the operation. Max Blumenthal, Aaron Mate, Christopher Weaver

