Capitol Hill Republicans back Trump-Epstein coverup – or back away

Jul 17, 2025
Transcript

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal swoops in on a Capitol Hill event hosted by the Republican Study Committee on July 15, 2025.

There, Blumenthal finds GOP members of Congress either too spooked to discuss Trump's position on his former friend, Jeffrey Epstein, or generally in support of whatever Trump does, while a few outliers demand a full investigation.

The event came as Trump and his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, reneged on previous promises to their followers to release the full "Epstein files," which Bondi claimed to have on her desk.

Discussion about this video

