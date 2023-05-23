Grayzone Radio 25: I did Nazi that Coming

Summary:

Part 1: Ukraine's dystopian digital snitching app premiers in DC

The Grayzone's Anya Parampil and Max Blumenthal discuss their reporting from the USAID's DC rollout of the dystopian Diia "state in a smartphone" app introduced by the government of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. Parampil and Blumenthal discuss how the Ukrainian conflict zone has been turned into a profitable laboratory for corporations seeking to profit from the harvesting of personal data from the war-torn population, how it is used to control and intimidate Ukraine's population, and how this disturbing technology is being exported throughout the global south.

Part 2: Neo-Nazis attack Russia with US weapons

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the attack on Russia's Belgorod region by a band of Russian neo-Nazis opposed to the government in Moscow, and how the extremist raiding party showed up with US weapons and Ukrainian government support. Max Blumenthal, Aaron Mate

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver