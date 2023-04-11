Grayzone Radio 20: Israel's ruling fanatics push for Armageddon

Summary:

Part 1: Israel's ruling fanatics push for Armageddon

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate examine the role of Israeli religious ultra-nationalists in inflaming violence in the region, their doomsday agenda, and the history of their rise to important positions in Israel's far-right governing coalition.

Part 2: CIA freaks out over Saudi-Iran peace talks

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the recent trip to Saudi Arabia by CIA director William Burns amid Chinese-brokered peace talks between the Saudis and Iran, and the waning influence of the US over the global economy.

Part 3: RFK Jr. declares presidential run, slams Ukraine proxy war

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s declaration of his intention to run for president in 2024 as a Democrat, and his recent statement blasting the neocon proxy war in Ukraine and the US militarization of Taiwan.

