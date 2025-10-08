The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
43

🔴 Flood rising - The Grayzone live

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Oct 08, 2025
4
43
Share
Transcript

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate assess two years of regional conflict and genocide on the second anniversary of the Al Aqsa Flood operation, and discuss how the US has become the official 8th front of Israel's borderless war, causing a permanent shift in the country's political direction.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture