Max Blumenthal
David Sheen: Theocratic fascists rise to key security posts in Israel's gov't
David Sheen: Theocratic fascists rise to key security posts in Israel's gov't

Dec 16, 2022

Israel-based journalist and researcher David Sheen joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to explain the rise of followers of the late fascist Rabbi Meir Kahane and their role in the next Israeli coalition government. Sheen provides critical background on Bezalel Smotrich, an open ethno-supremacist who will run the Civil Administration of the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, settler extremist and terrorism convict, who will serve as National Security Minister. Sheen also provides insight on the role of Kahanism in the US Democratic Party, and the quiescent stance of the Biden administration in the face of Israel's descent into religious fanaticism.

