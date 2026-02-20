Professor Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran joins The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal to discuss the looming US-Israeli regime change war on Iran and how his country will respond, both militarily and politically.
Marandi forecasts economically devastating consequences, with an energy crisis brought on by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the possible collapse of Gulf family monarchies, and a militarily unmanageable environment for the Trump administration.
While Trump reportedly considers a series of “symbolic” strikes to weaken Iran’s negotiating hand, Marandi argues that Iran has no choice but to respond with maximum force.
Share post
‘An existential war’: Prof. Mohammad Marandi on the coming US-Israeli assault on Iran
Feb 20, 2026
Professor Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran joins The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal to discuss the looming US-Israeli regime change war on Iran and how his country will respond, both militarily and politically.
