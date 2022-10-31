Wyatt Reed: On the ground in Donbass under Ukrainian fire

On the ground in Donbass under Ukrainian fire

Journalist Wyatt Reed joins Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters and The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate to describe his experiences reporting from the front lines of Donbass, where he was nearly hit by Ukrainian artillery fire, documented the rocketing of schools with US weapons, and interviewed residents who had endured eight years of Ukrainian attacks.

Watch the video on YouTube

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Wyatt Reed:

https://twitter.com/wyattreed13