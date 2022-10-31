The Grayzone

Wyatt Reed: On the ground in Donbass under Ukrainian fire
Oct 31, 2022

Journalist Wyatt Reed joins Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters and The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate to describe his experiences reporting from the front lines of Donbass, where he was nearly hit by Ukrainian artillery fire, documented the rocketing of schools with US weapons, and interviewed residents who had endured eight years of Ukrainian attacks.

