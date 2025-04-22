The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
30

VIDEO: ‘A battle between right and wrong’: Houthi spokesman on confronting the US and Israel

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Apr 22, 2025
30
Share

By Max Blumenthal - April 21, 2025

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal interviews Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti, senior political officer and spokesman for Ansar Allah (the Houthi movement), on Yemen’s direct confrontation with a US military machine which is hellbent on destroying its ability to resist Israel.

In this third conversation between The Grayzone and Bukhaiti, the Ansar Allah spokesman explains why he believes his movement’s war with the US-Israeli axis is unlike any conflict that preceded it, and why he believes Yemen is engaged in a righteous battle despite the terrible toll its civilians have faced.

This interview was translated by Hekmat Aboukhater.

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture