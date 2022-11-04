The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Viagra-fueled Russian rampage?
0:00
-9:28

Viagra-fueled Russian rampage?

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Nov 04, 2022

Viagra-fueled Russian rampage?

Journalists Wyatt Reed and Alex Rubinstein join Max Blumenthal to discuss the return of a deception deployed by the US at the United Nations to justify the disastrous NATO intervention in Libya. After falsely claiming Gadhafi's troops were popping Viagra pills and raping their opponents, Washington is pushing the claim that Russian soldiers are doing the same in Ukraine.

Watch the video on YouTube

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com 

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone 

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Wyatt Reed:

https://twitter.com/wyattreed13

Alex Rubinstein:

https://twitter.com/RealAlexRubi

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture