Viagra-fueled Russian rampage?

Journalists Wyatt Reed and Alex Rubinstein join Max Blumenthal to discuss the return of a deception deployed by the US at the United Nations to justify the disastrous NATO intervention in Libya. After falsely claiming Gadhafi's troops were popping Viagra pills and raping their opponents, Washington is pushing the claim that Russian soldiers are doing the same in Ukraine.

