The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate on Donald Trump's close relationship with the cult-like, settler-tied Chabad Lubavitch sect, as one of its key operatives is elevated to an administration post.
Trump is surrounded by Orthodox cult members
Apr 15, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post