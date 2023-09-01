The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
The Hill: Western Hegemony Falling Apart
The Hill: Western Hegemony Falling Apart

Sep 01, 2023

Max Blumenthal interviewed by The Hill on how Western hegemony is falling apart as BRICS now controls 40% of the world's GDP and with de-dollarization increasing.

