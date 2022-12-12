The Grayzone speaks out for Assange

Outside the British Consulate in New York City on December 10, 2022, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal called for the freedom of Julian Assange and denounced the corporate media's demonization and abandonment of the Wikileaks founder. Blumenthal was joined by Roger Waters, Steven Donzinger, Margaret Kunstler, Garland Nixon, Randy Credico, Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen, Joe Lauria and many others at the rally.

On the same day, outside the British Embassy in Washington DC, The Grayzone's Anya Parampil called out the UK's role in Assange's persecution.

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Anya Parampil:

https://twitter.com/anyaparampil