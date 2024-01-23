The Grayzone live: Then as farce

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Biden's acknowledgment that strikes on Yemen are ineffectual but must continue, Blinken's Davos handwringing over Gaza, the political meltdown inside Israel as its military continues its genocidal rampage, and the ongoing collapse of Ukraine's military.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes