Max Blumenthal
The Grayzone live: Then as farce
The Grayzone live: Then as farce

The Grayzone
Jan 23, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Biden's acknowledgment that strikes on Yemen are ineffectual but must continue, Blinken's Davos handwringing over Gaza, the political meltdown inside Israel as its military continues its genocidal rampage, and the ongoing collapse of Ukraine's military.

