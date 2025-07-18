The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3
15

🔴 All the Epstein's men - The Grayzone live

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jul 18, 2025
3
15
Share

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the deepening fallout from Trump's suppression of the Epstein Files he'd promised released, and the furor in Tel Aviv as some of Trump's closest allies point the finger at Israel. They will also cover Trump's move toward arming Ukraine to strike deep in Russia, the sectarian war inside Syria, and new international backlash to Israel's impunity.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture