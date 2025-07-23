Max Blumenthal: Trump, Epstein, and the Unraveling of America’s Pro-Israel Consensus

In this explosive interview with Professor Glenn Diesen, Max Blumenthal exposes how the Epstein scandal is fracturing Trump’s MAGA movement and revealing deep ties between Trump’s inner circle and Israel’s political elite. Blumenthal dissects Trump’s sudden retreat from the Epstein case—despite years of "drain the swamp" rhetoric—and connects it to figures like Les Wexner, Epstein’s financier and a key Zionist power broker. He argues that Trump’s base, once unshakably loyal, now sees him as part of the same corrupt system he vowed to dismantle. Meanwhile, Israel’s frantic denials of Epstein’s Mossad links suggest a widening crack in U.S.-Israel relations. Blumenthal frames the scandal as a turning point, where disillusioned conservatives and progressives alike are rejecting elite impunity.