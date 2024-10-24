🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: The torture never stops (part II)

Jeremy Loffredo joins The Grayzone to discuss his disturbing and abusive detention by the Israeli police for the crime of journalism. Then Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate provide a war report from Gaza, where Israel embarks on a horrific plan to conquer the north, to Lebanon, where the Biden-Harris admin colludes with Israel to crush the country's sovereignty, to Iran, where a new leak shows the US spying on Israeli plans to attack Tehran, and back to the US, where the presidential campaign grows more absurd by the day.

