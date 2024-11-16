Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the liberal meltdown over the latest round of Trump picks, and what they mean for his second term agenda, particularly on the world stage. They will also cover the latest from Gaza, Lebanon, and highly revealing comments by Tony Blinken on Ukraine.
🔴 Watch on Rumble
🔴 Watch on YouTube
🔴 Read TheGrayzone.com
🔴 The Grayzone live: The meltdown begins
Nov 16, 2024
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the liberal meltdown over the latest round of Trump picks, and what they mean for his second term agenda, particularly on the world stage. They will also cover the latest from Gaza, Lebanon, and highly revealing comments by Tony Blinken on Ukraine.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes