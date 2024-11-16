The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: The meltdown begins
🔴 ⁠The Grayzone live: The meltdown begins

The Grayzone
Nov 16, 2024

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the liberal meltdown over the latest round of Trump picks, and what they mean for his second term agenda, particularly on the world stage. They will also cover the latest from Gaza, Lebanon, and highly revealing comments by Tony Blinken on Ukraine.
