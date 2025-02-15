🔴 The Grayzone live: The jig is up

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the Trump administration's announcement that Ukraine will not join NATO as Kiev's military campaign continues to falter, and cover the fallout from Donald Trump's deranged plan to "own" the Gaza Strip and forcibly remove its residents.

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté kick off the episode with some light-hearted banter, touching on Valentine's Day and a request for a group meditation session. They joke about the unusual setting for meditation and the lineup of heteronormative white men on their show.

Ukraine and NATO: The Shifting Narrative

The discussion quickly turns to Ukraine, with a focus on Defense Secretary Pete Hegi's recent comments about Ukraine's NATO membership. Hegi stated that Ukraine joining NATO is unrealistic, a stance that aligns with what Blumenthal and Maté have been saying for years. Maté criticizes Biden for not taking NATO membership off the table earlier, which he believes could have prevented the war. They argue that the U.S. and Europe used Ukraine as a pawn to bleed Russia, with Ukraine paying the "butcher's bill."

Trump's Role in Ukraine Policy

The hosts discuss how Trump's administration is now shifting the narrative, with Trump himself doubling down on the idea that Ukraine should never have been promised NATO membership. They speculate that this could lead to a winding down of the Ukraine proxy war, much to the dismay of European leaders who have been subservient to U.S. interests.

The Role of European Leaders

Blumenthal and Maté critique European leaders like Macron, Scholz, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for their lack of leadership and reliance on U.S. directives. They argue that Europe has been reduced to a vassal state, waiting for instructions from Washington.

The Gaza Conflict and Trump's Controversial Plan

The conversation shifts to Gaza, where Trump has proposed a controversial plan to "take control" of the territory after the fighting ends. Blumenthal and Maté express skepticism about the feasibility of this plan and its implications for the region. They discuss how Arab states like Jordan and Egypt are reacting to Trump's proposals, with King Abdullah of Jordan appearing visibly uncomfortable during a press conference with Trump.

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) Under Fire

Blumenthal and Maté celebrate the Trump administration's decision to cut funding to the NED, an organization they describe as a CIA cutout used to destabilize countries around the world. They recount their own investigative work exposing the NED's role in various regime change operations, including in Nicaragua and Ukraine.

The Future of U.S. Foreign Policy

The hosts speculate on the future of U.S. foreign policy under Trump, particularly in relation to China and Russia. Trump has hinted at potential denuclearization talks with both countries, which Blumenthal and Maté view as a positive development, though they remain skeptical about Trump's ability to follow through.

The Gaza Holocaust and Palestinian Resistance

Blumenthal and Maté discuss the ongoing genocide in Gaza, emphasizing the resilience of the Palestinian resistance. They criticize the U.S. and Israel for their brutal tactics and highlight the role of Arab states in failing to support Palestine. They also touch on the internal divisions within Palestinian leadership and the challenges of achieving unity.

The Role of the Left in U.S. Politics

The hosts lament the weakness of the left in the U.S., particularly its failure to oppose imperialist policies. They criticize Bernie Sanders for his support of the Ukraine proxy war and his vote against Tulsi Gabbard, whom they see as a more principled progressive. They argue that the left has been co-opted by neoconservative elements, leaving no real opposition to U.S. imperialism.

Conclusion and Call to Action

Blumenthal and Maté wrap up the episode by encouraging viewers to support independent media like The Grayzone. They emphasize the importance of staying informed and resisting the mainstream narrative, especially in the face of ongoing wars and political corruption.