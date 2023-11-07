The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
The Grayzone live: Signals Blinken red
0:00
-2:19:14

The Grayzone live: Signals Blinken red

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Nov 07, 2023

Anya Parampil is joined by journalist Dan Kovalik and The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to discuss the expansion of Israel's bloodstained assault on Gaza and the deepening political backlash in Washington.

Watch on YouTube

Read more at The Grayzone

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture